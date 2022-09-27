DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued a warning to motorists to watch out for moose after multiple sightings were reported in the state this week.

According to DEEP, there were recent moose sightings in Danbury, Woodbury, Southbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. DEEP believes the sightings are of the same moose.

There was a moose spotted running through the Lowe’s parking lot in Danbury, right near the movie theater and outside of a Newtown home.

DEEP is issuing a reminder to residents to be aware of the hazard moose can pose if they wander into the roadways. Though the moose population is small with only about 100 moose in the state they still pose a serious threat to motorists, DEEP said.

Moose are more active and travel further distances in the fall because their breeding season takes place between September and October, according to DEEP.

Motorists should pay close attention on the roadways during their seasonal activity, slow down and drive defensively, should a moose be spotted on or off the road.



A moose spotted by News 8 viewer Jimmy Glynn in Newtown this week.

When struck by cars moose often end up impacting windshields because they are dark in color, stand much higher than deer, infrequently show eyeshine from headlights and are most active at night and dusk.

When checking the road for moose at night, DEEP recommends looking higher than you normally would for deer and reducing the speed of your car.

Data collected from other states indicate a car vs. moose collision is 30 times more likely to result in a human death than a car vs. deer crash. DEEP said 1 out of every 50 moose collisions results in a human fatality.

Although moose are usually wary of people, they can feel threatened and become aggressive. Moose may also demonstrate unpredictable behavior if they wander into populated areas, according to DEEP.

Under no circumstances should moose be approached, even if it seems docile.

All moose, deer and bear collisions with vehicles should be reported to local, state or DEEP enviornmental conservation police. DEEP has a 24-hour dispatch center that can be reached by calling 860-424-3333.

DEEP is asking the public to report moose sightings to the DEEP wildlife division.

The primary concern regarding moose for DEEP is public safety. DEEP’s wildlife and environmental conversation police divisions are monitoring any moose that travel near busy highways and will evaluate potential threats presented by moose with local safety officials.

For more information on moose head to the DEEP website.