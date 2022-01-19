DEEP needs your help to investigate the shooting of a red-tailed hawk in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is looking for the public’s help investigating the shooting of a red-tailed hawk.

In late December, the bird was found impaled with an arrow in the vicinity of Thorson Rd. and North Mark Dr. in Oxford. The hawk was successfully captured and is currently being treated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

An examination of the hawk revealed the bird had wounds from embedded BB bullets and an air rifle pellet.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Connecticut State Environmental Conversational Police at 860-424-3333 at the 24-hour tip line.

DEEP would like to remind residents that is illegal to take, injure or harass any bird of prey under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Property owners must abide by these guidelines and not kill birds of prey, even in defense of their livestock without the proper permission.

During this time of year, wild animals have a more difficult time finding prey and it is not uncommon for hawks to search for “easier” forms of prey such as chickens or rabbits.

Residents should take the proper precautions and protect livestock from predators and the cold weather. If you run into any issues with a wildlife situation, please visit the DEEP website at Common Wildlife Problems (ct.gov).