NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With a few warm days in March, do not let the weather deceive you. The water temperature can still be 32 degrees.

That is why Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) officials are trying to spread the word about the dangers of boating in cold water.

DEEP officials reported over the last six years, on average, one person died paddling on the water from March through May.

They also stressed by law, you are required to wear a life jacket in manual boats from October through May.

“A majority of the fatalities that happened in Connecticut happened in the latter half of the year when the water was colder,” said Jacob Budris of the DEEP Boating Division. “You have about 10 minutes of meaningful movement after you fall in cold water and a life jacket, wearing a life jacket can up that time substantially.”

Environmental officials recommend always wearing a life preserver and to dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature.