DEEP recruiting lifeguards for 2020 summer season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Temperatures may be dipping below freezing, but the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is already looking ahead to summer beach days.

DEEP is currently recruiting lifeguards for beaches at eight state parks for the 2020 summer season. They’re offering American Red Cross Lifeguarding classes for free to anyone interested in the job.

Participants must complete all their prerequisites successfully and attend every day of classes to get their certification. The certification is only valid for employment as a lifeguard at the state parks.

Lifeguards cover eight state park beaches:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Rocky Neck State Park, Easy Lyme

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

Anyone who doesn’t have a current certification can take a Lifeguarding with Waterfront Module class with DEEP. The course consists of online preparation and instructor-led training at the University of Connecticut Avery Point pool.

The class is offered on the following dates and times:

Friday, December 27, 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 28, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 29, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Positions are available for lifeguards and lifeguard supervisors. Lifeguards must be 16 years old, supervisors must be 18.

Anyone interested can contact Sarah Battistini at sarah.battistini@ct.gov or call 860-418-5958.