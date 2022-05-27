(WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Protection (DEEP) announced that all bathing beaches will be open for the holiday weekend except for Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret.

Mashamoquet Brook State Park will be closed the entirety of the 2022 beach season due to ongoing maintenance.

DEEP collects weekly samples at state parks to check for the presence of certain indicator bacteria that is tested by the Department of Public Health Lab.

Along the shoreline, DEEP covers the Hammonasset Beach State Park, Rock Neck State Park, Sherwood Island State Park and Silver Sands State Park.

The lakes and ponds handled by DEEP include Black Rock State Park, Burr Pond State Park, Chatfield Hollow, Cockaponset State Forest, Day Pond State Park, Gardner Lake State Park, Gay City State Park, Hopeville Pond State Park, Indian Well State Park, Lake Waramaug State Park, Mount Tom State Park, Mashamoquet Brook State Park, Pachaug State Forest, Quaddick State Park, Squantz Pond State Park, Stratton State Park, Wadsworth Falls State Park and Wharton Brook State Park.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. Information in closures of local swimming areas can be find by your local public health agency.