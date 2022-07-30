CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — About a quarter mile into the woods off Bel Aire Lane in Canton, crews spent more than 24 hours putting out a brush fire, and they’re not done. They’ll be back out there Sunday morning.

Smoke began billowing from a wooded area at around 4 p.m. on Friday night.

Rich Scalora is one of several people fighting the fire. That included members of the local fire department and State Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. They hope to finally call it extinguished on Sunday, as does a crew in Voluntown batting a similar brush fire that possibly started from a campfire.

“It’s arduous work, it’s not easy,” Scalora said. “We’re in a very susceptible state right now.”

The incidents come as the national weather service issued a warning for an elevated fire risk in the state due to “sunny conditions,” 20 mile-per-hour winds and extremely dry weather. Connecticut remains in a Stage 2 drought.

Mason Trumble, deputy commissioner of DEEP, urges precautions if you absolutely have to start a fire, whether that’s a campfire or a charcoal grill.

“Make sure it’s cool to the touch before you leave it unattended,” Trumble said. “Certainly with this type of fire danger we would discourage open burning whenever possible.”

Otherwise, it could result in a fire like the one in Canton, one that burns for multiple days.

“They do burn for a long time especially when they get in the ground and in the soil,” Trumble said. “We actually have to dig down 18 inches to two feet, turn that all up, expose all the hot spots, get either water on it or break it up by hand.”

So far, there are no reports of injuries after any of the fires across the state.