KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved.

On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million.

Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which has been home to cherished memories for many over the last 30 years.

Pathfinders will also work with the town of Killingworth to ensure the land is protected going forward.