(WTNH) – A lot of families are still having trouble finding baby formula and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro wants to know where the problems still are.

DeLauro is rolling out a new email address where people who can’t find formula can send pictures of the empty shelves in their store. Along with the photo, DeLauro wants the state and town and the name of the store to highlight the need that still exists.

“We need to get safe infant formula back on the shelves, and lawmakers need to know which communities are experiencing the most need,” DeLauro said.

DeLauro is asking for those photos and information to be emailed to infantformulaphotos@gmail.com. She’s also pushing for a new federal agency called the Food Safety Administration to take over responsibility for food safety in this country.