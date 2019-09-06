DeLauro, Tong holding wage and workforce forum in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In an effort to learn more about issues facing workers in Connecticut, officials are holding a workforce forum on Friday.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Attorney General William Tong are holding a workforce and wage forum in New Haven. They say they want to hear from residents about issues they face at work and with their wages.

DeLauro and Tong will also give an update on what they’re doing to address these issues at the state and federal levels.

