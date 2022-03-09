(WTNH) – The war in Ukraine is driving up gas prices even more. The average price in Connecticut on Wednesday was $4.41, which is about 16 cents higher than the national average, but still less than what people in California are paying right now.

Still, the rising cost of gas is hitting all of us hard and for restaurants and delivery drivers, it has come at a cost to their bottom lines.

Since the start of the pandemic, restaurants have had to adjust and adapt. They’ve faced rising costs for supplies, labor, and distribution, putting a pinch on their businesses.

“It’s really putting a toll on the business,” said Tony Sabino, owner of Nica’s Market.

Now, for restaurants and businesses that deliver, they’re confronting a new challenge: surging gas prices.

“Straight across the board, it’s expensive. Everything is expensive,” Sabino said.

For app-based drivers for companies like InstaCart, Uber, and DoorDash, they’re eating those costs.

“Adjustments have to be made for the price of gas, otherwise there’s going to be nobody out there to deliver your groceries, your pizza, your fast food,” said Stacey Smith, a driver for InstaCart.

Stacey Smith works for InstaCart. She says tips are critical because it’s how they cover costs.

“The closest store to me is five miles away. For me just to get to the store from home is five miles. Then, I have to get to the customer and back. At four dollars plus a gallon, that eats all my profits,” Smith said.

That’s why Nosh Haven, a local delivery service in the New Haven area, is doing their part to help.

“We’re currently working with a major, nationwide retailer to ease the fuel costs for drivers,” said Joe Torchia, Territory Operations Manager.

They set that plan in motion once they started to see the prices tick up. Their hope by doing this is to keep delivery costs down for customers.

“Now, you’re seeing certain prices go up just for delivery fees alone,” said Daniel Willis, Director of Partnership Development for Nosh Haven.

There is now an online petition calling on Uber and Lyft to raise their base rates to help offset the costs. They’re hoping these companies will hear their pleas and step up.

Lyft released a statement saying, “We care deeply about the driver experience and we’ve taken concrete steps to help given rising gas prices. Programs like our GetUpside partnership and the Lyft Direct cash back debit card are designed to directly save drivers money at the pump, and we’ll continue to invest in additional ways to help the driver community. With more people getting out and about again and riders returning to the platform, even when you account for increased fuel costs, drivers nationally have still been earning more per hour on average than they were a year ago.”

Doordash also released a statement saying, “We are proud to provide Dashers with access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings, including 2% cashback on gas at any station for DasherDirect cardholders, and making additional car maintenance discounts available for all Dashers. We’re always eager to hear from Dashers on ways we can support them and provide meaningful resources on and off the road.”

News 8 has also reached out to InstaCart and Uber about their policies.