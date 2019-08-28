Delta Airlines looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants

FILE – In this April 20, 2010 file photo, Delta Air Lines jets are parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will issue a new policy directive under a settlement agreement that states airline passengers are not required to consent to document checks. The settlement comes in a lawsuit filed by passengers aboard a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York’s Kennedy Airport in February 2017 who were met by CBP officers and forced to hand over identification as they deplaned. It was just a few weeks after President Donald Trump’s first travel ban. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(WTNH) — Delta Airlines wants to find 1,000 people willing to work in the sky.

The airline says it wants to hire flight attendants for its 2020 class. Applicants must be at least 21-years-old, speak English, and have graduated high school or have a GED.

People chosen will receive six weeks of training in Atlanta early next year. Delta currently has about 25,000 flight attendants.

If you’re interested, visit their website and apply.

