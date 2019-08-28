Delta Airlines looking to hiring 1,000 flight attendants

(WTNH) — Delta Airlines wants to find 1,000 people willing to work in the sky.
The airline says it wants to hire flight attendants for its 2020 class. Applicants must be at least 21-years-old, speak English, and have graduated high school or have a GED.
People chosen will receive six weeks of training in Atlanta early next year. Delta currently has about 25,000 flight attendants.
If you’re interested, visit their website and apply.
