Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders brought his campaign to Springfield on Friday.

His campaign said 4,750 supporters came out.

“We are going to defeat Trump, the worst president in the modern history of this country,” he said to the crowd.

22News got a chance to interview the Vermont senator ahead of the rally.

Anchor Don Shipman sat down with Bernie Sanders for a one-on-one interview before the rally. The presidential candidate spoke about his plan for the Springfield area and said the first thing he would tell his supporters when he gets on stage is “Thank you for coming.”

Watch the full interview below:

It was a busy day for Sanders. He rounded out his evening here in Springfield, after a rally earlier in the day in South Carolina. Of course, South Carolina is a big focus right now because their primary takes place on Saturday.

There are new questions Friday night about how viable South Carolina is for Sanders. Nexstar and Emerson College conducted a poll, and in it, former Vice President Joe Biden had a strong lead so that could be why he’s shifting some of his focus to Massachusetts.