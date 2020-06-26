Denny McCarthy withdraws from Travelers after testing positive for COVID-19

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT – JUNE 25: Denny McCarthy of the United States follows his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands at on June 25, 2020 in Cromwell, Connecticut. McCarthy tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and has withdrawn from the tournament. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Denny McCarthy became the second player to test positive for coronavirus at the Travelers Championship and withdrew from the tournament Friday.

McCarthy became the sixth player to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns since the week began, and he has been joined by Bud Cauley, who played with McCarthy on Thursday. Cauley withdrew after testing negative Friday morning.

Cameron Champ tested positive for the virus on Monday and became the first to withdraw from the event at TPC River Highlands. Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Webb Simpson and Chase Koepka all withdrew Wednesday after the caddies for Brooks Koepka and McDowell tested positive.

McCarthy shot a 67 in the first round Thursday, playing in the group with Cauley and Matt Wallace. Both players tested negative for the virus Friday – unlike Cauley, Wallace has opted to continue playing.

