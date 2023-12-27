Once again, we begin the day with a Dense Fog Advisory for most of the state with the exception of Litchfield county. The fog will slow things down on the roadways this morning along with some mist and drizzle. Our next weather maker arrives this afternoon with rain developing across the state from west to east. This will impact the evening commute. Overnight, the rain will continue and it could be heavy at times with about an inch of rain expected with this system. Lingering showers will be around on Thursday with more scattered showers on Friday. Brighter skies and cooler conditions will arrive for this last weekend of 2023!

TODAY: Morning fog, dense in some locations. Rain develops this afternoon and continues into tonight. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Lots of clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, scattered rain showers. High in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: clouds give way to brighter skies. High in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to start off the New Year! Highs in the low 40s.