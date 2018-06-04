Deployed soldier dad says ‘no way I was going to miss’ son’s graduation

Tyler Solomon walked up to his graduation stage like the rest of the 336 fellow students to receive a diploma.

But he got so much more.

While handed the scrolled document, Marshfield High School Principal Robert Keuther shook Tyler’s hand and then stalled him.

“Hold one sec,” the principal can be seen in a video telling Tyler.

Marshfield High School graduate Tyler Solomon is stunned as he receives his diploma and is reunited with his father, who made a surprise return trip from a year-long deployment overseas. The entire Solomon family had no idea he would be there until he appeared on the field. pic.twitter.com/iiETnxutl0— Marshfield Student Broadcasting (@MSBtv) June 2, 2018

In the foreground appeared a sight that lit up Tyler’s eyes.

U.S. Army Sgt. Damon Solomon, on leave serving his fifth deployment to Eastern Europe, was on the football field heading towards his son.

U.S. Army Sgt. Damon Solomon surprised his son Tyler at his high school graduation Sunday in Marshfield, Massachusetts. (Photo: @MSBtv/Twitter via ABC News)

The crowd rose and applauded as Tyler and his dad met in a tender embrace.

Solomon has been serving as a helicopter crew chief in Kosovo since January.

In an interview with ABC News, the father and son both recapped what it was like to reunite.

U.S. Army Sgt. Damon Solomon surprised his son Tyler at his high school graduation in Marshfield, Massachusetts. (Photo: @MSBtv/Twitter via ABC News)

Damon Solomon told his son, the eldest of his six children, that he wouldn’t have missed the special day for anything in the world.

“I said to him, ‘Do you honestly think that I was going to miss this? There was no way I was going to miss this,'” the father described telling his son when they hugged.

Tyler was also thrown off by the secret mission his dad accomplished.

“I was really surprised, shocked and awe,” the boy said. “It was the best graduation gift I could ever get.”