(WTNH) – The Connecticut State Department of Education has released results of 2021-22 state assessments data.

The data shows signs of learning acceleration and recovery, but also shows student achievement still lagging at pre-pandemic levels. The data shows that performance has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, but academic growth offers signs of learning acceleration.

According to the Dept. of Education, students in grades 4 and 5 may be two to three months behind their expected performance had there not been a pandemic. The rates of academic growth will need to increase substantially in the coming months and years to shorten the recovery period, according to the data.

The Department of Education has created a Pandemic Recovery dashboard to compare how the performance index in 2021-22 has changed from 2018-19.

“While there is still a lot of work to do, it is heartening to see some signs of academic success despite two unusually challenging school years for educators, students, and their school communities,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “As students return to classrooms this fall, we remain committed to working with district and school leaders who are considering these results with other sources of information, which must include the voices of educators, students, families, and the community. Through these partnerships, we continue to work toward equitable learning recovery so that all students will thrive.”

