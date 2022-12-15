NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first pediatric death in the state due to the flu has been reported.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed that a child between the ages of 0 to 9 from New Haven County died in December.

“The flu continues to circulate and is particularly dangerous to the very youngest and the oldest people in your life,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “The holidays are just around the corner so I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot to help protect themselves and their family members.”

No other information about the patient has been released at this time.

According to DPH, there are currently more than 22,000 flu cases in the state with approximately 531 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.

The flu season takes place between October and May, but the highest levels are typically seen between December and March.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, chills, congestion and fatigue.

