Dept. of Social Services launches new app to help residents connect with services

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Social Services (DSS) launched a new app that is designed for families and individuals eligible for the agency’s food, healthcare, and other safety services to be more accessible.

The app, called ‘MyDSS’, is accessible through cellphones, laptops, and tablets. Anyone wishing to use the app can go to www.mydss.ct.gov. DSS clients will be able to check on eligibility status and monthly benefit amounts, view notices, report changes, and handle other transactions directly from their mobile devices.

“The MyDSS app gives Connecticut residents quick and convenient access to their DSS benefit accounts and a lot more,” Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford said. “Simply put, this technology links consumers to important information they need in real-time. It also allows document verification and many other key steps to be completed right from a smartphone or other screen, without having to visit or call the agency.”

With the app, clients will be able to: