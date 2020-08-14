Despite candidate’s arrest for assault, recount called in race for 2nd District Republican nomination

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thomas Gilmer – a candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House seat in Connecticut’s 2nd District – was arrested for assault on the eve of the state’s delayed primary election.

Despite that, his race with Justin Anderson is too close to call on first count; a difference of only 26 votes – 9225 to 9199 – in favor of Gilmer.

As a result, the state director of elections sent a letter to registrars and town clerks on Friday to initiate a recanvass of votes for the race, or in more common terms, a recount.

That action is triggered when there is a 0.5% or smaller difference in the total vote count.

The letter from the director of elections stressed completing the recount in a timely manner, reading in part:

Because the recanvass involves a matter of great public concern, may we urge that upon completion of the recanvass, the Moderator immediately amend the vote totals in the Election Management System so that a final tabulation regarding these results may be made. As to the time for making the recanvass, may we point out that §§9-311 and 9-2 require that such recanvass must be made on or before Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Letter to Registrars of Voters and Town Clerks regarding recount in Primary for 2nd District nomination

Gilmer, of Madison, has said he will drop out of the race, but hasn’t filed paperwork to do so.

The winner of this primary will go on to face incumbent Joe Courtney, in the race for Connecticut’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives in November.