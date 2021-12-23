Despite increasing COVID-19 cases, many residents traveling ahead of the holidays

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – In spite of those rising COVID case numbers, millions of Americans are traveling on Thursday. The airlines say today could be the busiest travel day in nearly two years.

Travelers at Bradley International Airport says they’re prepared for any COVID risks. If family is the reason for the season, people traveling on one of the busiest days of the year say they’re not letting COVID keep them away from family this year.

Christmas Eve’s eve and all through Bradley, families were catching flights.

“We had to drive to Florida last year. It was 24 hours with two kids and that was brutal, so it feels really nice to take a flight again,” said Kendall Maloney.

“I used to travel a lot in business and now I’m not traveling hardly at all in business,” said Steve Keim.

AAA predicts some 109 million Americas are taking to the skies or roads over the holiday and Thursday may be very well the busiest of them all. It all comes as the omicron variant quickly spreads across the globe. Connecticut’s COVID positivity rate jumped to nearly 9 percent, but travelers in Windsor Locks tell News 8 they’re vaccinated, boosted, and willing to take a risk to be with loved ones.

TSA officials anticipate that Monday after New Year’s Day will also be one of the busiest days of the year.