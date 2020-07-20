Destination New England: The best the northeast has to offer, even during the pandemic

(WTNH)– While we are currently in a pandemic, there are still ways to safely have some fun this summer thanks to all the amazing attractions found right here in New England.

Whether you’re staying in Connecticut or heading to other parts of New England, there are plenty of places to safely visit while social distancing, to keep you entertained this summer!

In Connecticut, you can head to the shoreline to sun yourself at one of the many beautiful beaches, like Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison or Silver Sands State Park in Milford, or you can travel to the middle of the state to admire the waterfalls at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown. There’s plenty of nature and natural beauty to take in no matter where you are in the state.

Another option is to head to Mystic and visit the nation’s leading maritime museum, Mystic Seaport, or visit the Beluga Whales at Mystic Aquarium.

Perhaps, if you want to be out on the water, you might head over to the always exciting Mystic Boat Adventures. The foam-filled, two-person pontoon boats are perfect for social distancing; every adventure begins with a lesson on how to control your boat.

Looking for even more family fun and exercise? Experience Brownstone Exploration & Discovery Park in Portland! There’s swimming, rock wall climbing, jumping on giant inflatable blobs and zipping along on a zip line that takes you off the edge of a cliff before skimming the water’s surface.

Some of us may desire a scenic adventure; if that is your interest, why not try Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s new Rail Bike attraction?

Rhode Island isn’t called the Ocean State for nothing! Go have some fun at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, or take a cue from Taylor Swift and head to Watch Hill, where the singer and her famous pals are known to hang out on the beach during summer.

Alternatively, you can experience two centuries worth of history at the Newport Mansions and see for yourself the lifestyle of the gilded age while on a tour.

Looking for city life? It’s no secret that Rhode Island’s capital of Providence has it all, from fun-filled recreational activities to fine dining.

In Massachusetts, between Boston, Cape Cod, Springfield and the Appalachian Trail in Western Massachusetts, it’s hard to run out of things to do in the summer there!

In Boston, why not walk the fascinating Freedom Trail, a 2.5 mile route of historic sites where you can learn the story of our nation’s founding?

Or head out of the city and spend the day enjoying the gorgeous grounds of two Berkshire estates. There’s Naumkeag in Stockbridge, the summer cottage of the Choate family, with acres of lush gardens. And, of course, there is the Mount in Lenox, the estate where famous American author Edith Wharton wrote her well-known works and entertained fellow author-friends.

You can head to the beach on the shores of Cape Cod and take in several of the area’s many historic lighthouses and majestic dunes.

Speaking of history, take a step back in time and visit Old Sturbridge Village, the largest outdoor history museum in the Northeast. It is a living museum and learning resource of New England life recreated in an early 19th century village with lots of interactive experiences.

Or maybe the history of basketball is more your thing. Then you’ll definitely want to visit the Basketball Hall of Fame in downtown Springfield. Visitors can see how the game of basketball has evolved over the years and learn about the Hall’s inductees – who’s who of basketball’s biggest stars.

Travel north to Vermont where you can take a boat out on Lake Champlain to examine the wildlife, hike the state’s picturesque mountains like Mount Mansfield, or take a dip in the swimming holes at Warren Falls.

And of course we all want to head to Waterbury Village to grab some ice cream at the scoop shop at the Ben & Jerry’s Factory which is open all summer with outside window service and curbside pickup!

Interested? Excited? These are simply a few options available to you. There is so much more to do in New England. Check out our Destination New England page for stories on more places you’ll want to visit before the summer ends! Lets make memories that will last a lifetime!