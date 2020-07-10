Exploring hiking options available in western Massachusetts

(Mass Appeal) – The four county’s of western Massachusetts are known for a lot of things and one of them is a great location for hiking. Come along as we explore some options for getting out and enjoying nature along some of the best trails in the northeast.

When most people think of hiking in New England, they may think of the Green Mountains of Vermont the White Mountains in New Hampshire. But often overlooked, are the Berkshire Mountains and the Holyoke Mountain range of western Massachusetts.

The Appalachian Trails

Probably the most popular hiking trail in the United States, the Appalachian Trail, spans 90 miles through the Berkshire mountains of western Massachusetts, from the Connecticut border to Vermont. This most famous hike also traverses Massachusetts highest peak, Mount Greylock, at nearly 3,500 feet.

Aside from those 90 miles of the Appalachian trail, there are hundreds of other miles of paths perfect for long distance hikes or just getting out for the day, or a few hours.

If you are an avid hiker, or someone who likes to stroll in quiet places to enjoy Mother Nature, the four Counties of Western Massachusetts offer something for everyone.

Hiking in western Massachusetts can be as challenging or as easy as you want it to be. From some of the most difficult trails like the Old Berlin Mountain Ski trail, rated very difficult, in the northwest corner of the Berkshires, to one of the easy rated trials, like the Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield.

However you want to challenge yourself, there is a perfect trail for you. One of the perks about visiting western Massachusetts is, you’re never far from a nice place to stay, a delicious meal, or a satisfying drink. There are a wealth of options for lodging, dining, and for your après hike watering hole to meet whatever your budget allows.

Do you prefer to rough it a little with a basic campsite? Or did you want some pampering and elegance from a five star hotel? No matter your tastes or desires, you’ll be able to find these and everything in between when planning your trip.

Hiking Western Massachusetts can be done year round. But be aware that the fall foliage in Massachusetts is some of the best in the country, so if you’re thinking about an autumn hike, plan your trip early.

If you’d like to discover more about hiking in Massachusetts visit, mass.gov or go to hikingproject.com

