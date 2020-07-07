Hartford Yard Goats find fun, new uses for Dunkin’ Donuts Park after their baseball season is called off

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats won’t take the field this season but that doesn’t mean there won’t be action at Dunkin Donuts Park. The minor league baseball season has been called off but the Yard Goats staff are still finding new ways to use the park.

“We’ve got high school level games, legion level games, twilight games, plus Dinner on the Diamond and a bunch of others to come,” said Yard Goats President Tim Restall.

The Yard Goats are hosting Dinner on the Diamond this weekend — they’re thinking outside the stands for fans craving their ballpark favorites.

“We always say that the ballpark, when we have Yard Goats games, it’s like Connecticut’s biggest restaurant so we thought why not take it onto the field,” said Restall.

It’s where dinner meets your favorite concessions.

“Steak tips, lobster rolls, and some ballpark favorites like hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, we even have munchkins wrapped in bacon.”

They’re also working on bringing back some events from off-seasons past.

“We’ve done golf before, we’re looking at movie nights and other ways to have fans back while social distancing.”

The Yard Goats said this weekend’s Dinner on the Diamond will be the first of many with more events to come.