(WTNH) – It’s a popular attraction that offers endless exploration for visitors of all ages. At the Connecticut Science Center, you and your family can immerse yourself in more than 100 interactive exhibits, 10 galleries, a 3D theater, and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $17 for children, but a membership can help you save. There’s a great deal that will be going on across Connecticut this summer that gets kids into many of the state’s museums for free.

“Connecticut has a summer program for children age 18 and under where they can get into many of the state’s museums for free and it’s a wonderful opportunity to learn about our state and all the historic assets it has from the Mark Twain House to the Institute of Native American Studies, to the Maritime Aquarium, we have so much to offer young children,” said Janet Serra, CT Tourism Expert.

Details for this year’s program are still being worked out. You can check ctsummermuseums.com for the latest information.