(WTNH) – You might think of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort as a winter destination, but it’s really making a splash in the summertime. The Mountain Bike Trail, hiking, and disc golf offer tons of fun along with a brand new attraction that’s basically a giant slip ‘n slide called Slide the Slopes.

Slide the Slope will be open until September 9.

Powder Ridge offers a variety of ticket options for this summer fun.

For more information, click here.