Tourist in her own city: Hartford artist captures beauty in the capital city

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s something to be said about being a tourist in your own city, and with travel plans on hold amid the pandemic, one artist is capturing the beauty around Hartford.

Artist Laerta Premto loves to travel, and when she travels, she likes to sketch the sites she’s seen — but with her travel plans on hold, she started finding that same beauty closer to home.

“We don’t really spend as much time exploring our own local environment; we’re always looking to go elsewhere,” she said.

She couldn’t travel, so Laerta began painting landmarks around Hartford, posting them on her Instagram — she said it’s taken off more than she could have ever imagined.

“People really love them; they send me all these cool messages,” she said, “I think they just felt more connected to where they live.”

Sites you know like the Travelers Tower, Soldiers Memorial Arch, and even some of her own favorite spots.

During this time where we are stuck closer to home, she says there’s value in appreciating the beauty around you.

“The whole point of me doing this artwork is that it’s made me feel more present with my surroundings and where we live, and that’s what I want people to get out of this,” she said.
“You can spend a day just walking around and that completely changes your attitude and mood.”

Laerta is currently selling prints on her Etsy page.

