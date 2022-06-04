NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have identified multiple suspects in a stabbing that took place in New Fairfield early Saturday morning.

The New Fairfield Police Department responded to a report from a man saying he had been stabbed in his driveway after confronting a group of individuals whom he did not recognize.

After investigating, state police have identified one suspect to be known to the victim. It is unknown at this time how many suspects are involved.

Police continue to investigate the incident.