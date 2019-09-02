Devastating damage in Bahamas, Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian arrival

BAHAMAS/FLORIDA (ABC News) — The damage done in the Northern Bahamas: devastating.

Hurricane Dorian is one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in recorded history, and is seemingly sparing nothing in its path.

The devastation in the Bahamas is a scary site for Floridians anticipating Dorian’s arrival.

Florida Senator Rick Scott warned, “We hope for the best, but we have to keep preparing for the worst.”

So far, more than 2 million people along the Florida coast have been ordered to evacuate.

In Georgia and South Carolina, lanes on major highways have been reversed to get everyone inland quickly and safely.

In Florida, officers are going door-to-door in the evacuation zones, making sure residents are heeding the call to leave their homes.

There are more than a dozen shelters set up across the state, and the Red Cross is reporting thousands of evacuees have already checked in.

And for anyone thinking about riding out the storm, here’s acting FEMA Administrator, Peter Gaynor on Good Morning America: