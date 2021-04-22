DICE Awards: Complete winners list

The Last of Us Part II, Hades and Ghost of Tsushima led nominations heading into the live event

(VENN) –Hades, the indie darling from Supergiant Games, won game of the year at the 24th annual DICE Awards, the longest running awards show in the gaming industry.

Hosted by Kahlief Adams, Greg Miller and Jessica Chobot, the live event featured roundtables for each category. The pre-recorded discussions consisted of key developers for each title nominated in a category. While the roundtables were cut down for time, the full interviews will be released over the coming month.

See below for the full list of winners.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix

The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios

Spiritfarer, Thunder Lotus

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Hades, Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Eivor Varinsdottir, Ubisoft

Hades, Zagreus, Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II, Abby, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II, Ellie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Carrion, Devolver Digital

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Little Orpheus, Sumo Digital

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios

The Pathless, Annapurna Interactive

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, SEGA of America

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades, Supergiant Games

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna Interactive

The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Mario Kart Live, Nintendo

Microsoft Flight Simulator, Xbox Game Studios

Action Game of the Year

DOOM Eternal, Bethesda Softworks

Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)

Half-Life: Alyx, Valve

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Nioh 2, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna Interactive

The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Xbox Game Studios

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo (WINNER)

Astro’s Playroom, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Devolver Digital

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 4, Electronic Arts

Granblue Fantasy Versus, XSEED Games and Marvelous USA, Inc

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Warner Bros Games (WINNER)

Them’s Fightin’ Herds, Humble Games

Racing Game of the Year

Dirt 5, Codemasters

F1 2020, Codemasters

Mario Kart Live, Nintendo (WINNER)

Role Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix (WINNER)

Persona 5 Royal, SEGA of America

Wasteland 3, Deep Silver

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, SEGA of America

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 21, EA Sports

MLB The Show 20, Sony Interactive Entertainment

NBA 2K21, 2K

PGA Tour 2K21, 2K

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Activision Publishing (WINNER)

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Crusader Kings III, Paradox Interactive

Desperados III, THQ Nordic

Microsoft Flight Simulator, Xbox Game Studios (WINNER)

Monster Train, Good Shepherd Entertainment

Per Aspera, Raw Fury

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx, Valve (WINNER)

Mario Kart Live, Nintendo

Museum of Other Realities, MOR Museum, Inc

Paper Beast, Pixel Reef and Plug In Digital

Tempest, Tender Claws Studio

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole, Cortopia Studios

Half-Life: Alyx, Valve (WINNER)

Paper Beast, Pixel Reef and Plug In Digital

The Room VR: A Dark Matter, Fireproof Games

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Skydance Interactive

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Coffee Talk, Toge Productions and Chorus Games Worldwide

Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)

If Found…, Annapurna Interactive

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna Interactive

Noita, Nolla Games

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista, Aconite

Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games (WINNER)

Little Orpheus, Sumo Digital

Song of Bloom, Kamibox

South of the Circle, Apple

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, Activision

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Devolver Digital (WINNER)

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tetris Effect: Connected, Enhance

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)

Half-Life: Alyx, Valve

The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)

Half-Life: Alyx, Valve

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Annapurna Interactive

The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades, Supergiant Games (WINNER)

The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment