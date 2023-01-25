BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol diner that was damaged by a stolen police cruiser is hoping to start repairs soon.

Nearly two weeks ago, a suspect stole a Bristol police cruiser and crashed into Palma’s Diner damaging the restaurant.

VIDEO: Police identify carjacking suspect who stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed into diner

The owners of Palma’s Diner said they are still in the process of getting final estimates on the work but are confident that progress will move quickly. The owners said they will post an update with a better timeline shortly.