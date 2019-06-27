Discussions over potential Killingly High School mascot change still ongoing

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) The future of Killingly High School‘s nickname is still unclear as of Thursday morning.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the school board decided to table the vote on whether to change it. For more than 80 years, students there have been called the “Redmen.”

Their mascot is a chief wearing feathers, but now that could come to an end as some are calling it racist.

“It’s more of a pride and honor thing. We respect what we wear. I wouldn’t wear something I don’t respect!”

Killingly is not the first local town to take this up. Manchester cut ties with its Native American nickname and logo and became the Red Hawks.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.