Disney casts adorable rescue dog for ‘Lady and the Tramp’ live-action remake

(ABC)– Every dog has its day, and Monte is making the most of it.

The 2-year-old terrier mix is going from the shelter to the silver screen with his Disney debut in the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

The top dog with scruffy grey and brown fur was adopted last year from HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix, Arizona, when a group of Hollywood animal trainers first saw him.

Shelter dog Monte really looks like Tramp from Disney's Classic "Lady and the Tramp"-Rescued by @HALORSQ Monty was adopted by a family in California and now he's starring in the remake live-action film. Movie opens this November #LadyandtheTramp #HaloAnimalRescue @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/tdYTAZo5Wm — Christine Goodfriend (@GoodfriendC) August 20, 2019

“His adopters say he’s been such a good boy and loving life,” the rescue organization said in a post on Facebook. “We are all so happy for him and can’t wait to check out the movie when it comes out!”

Monte’s role as Tramp will be voiced by actor and dog lover Justin Theroux, and Lady will be voiced by Tessa Thompson.

Celebrity dog in our midst! Monte was adopted last year from HALO & originally came from Las Cruces, NM. Monte will be starring as "Tramp" in the new live action Disney movie according to this @People Exclusive https://t.co/d1LgLx9R0H #HALO25yrs #HelpingAnimalsLiveOn pic.twitter.com/u6kaBhgkJM — HALO Animal Rescue (@HALORSQ) August 12, 2019

HALO Animal Rescue did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The remake of the 1955 animated film will make its debut on Disney+ Nov. 12.