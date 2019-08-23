Disney casts adorable rescue dog for ‘Lady and the Tramp’ live-action remake

(ABC)– Every dog has its day, and Monte is making the most of it.
The 2-year-old terrier mix is going from the shelter to the silver screen with his Disney debut in the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”
The top dog with scruffy grey and brown fur was adopted last year from HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix, Arizona, when a group of Hollywood animal trainers first saw him.
“His adopters say he’s been such a good boy and loving life,” the rescue organization said in a post on Facebook. “We are all so happy for him and can’t wait to check out the movie when it comes out!”
Monte’s role as Tramp will be voiced by actor and dog lover Justin Theroux, and Lady will be voiced by Tessa Thompson.
HALO Animal Rescue did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
The remake of the 1955 animated film will make its debut on Disney+ Nov. 12.