ANAHEIM, Calif. (WTNH) — Disney is continuing to make wishes come true even if it’s several decades later.

Disneyland, in Anaheim, California, honored a free admission ticket a Canadian woman won during a visit 34 years ago.

Tamia Richardson was 14-years-old when she won the ticket in 1985.

She forgot about the pass until recently, when she found it in a box of keepsakes.

Richardson took her two daughters to Disneyland last Thursday and the park honored the pass.