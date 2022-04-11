(WTNH) – A candidate has come forward to run for Connecticut State Treasurer just days after current State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced he would not seek re-election.

Dita Bhargava announced on Monday that she has decided to run for the Democratic nomination, saying she has received dozens of calls and emails from people urging her to get into the race.

State treasurer announces he won’t seek re-election

Bhargava previously ran for treasurer in 2018 and lost to Wooden. She was also a 2016 Democratic candidate for the 151st District of the House of Representatives.

She released a statement, which said in part, “These are volatile times that require significant and complex investment decisions. Now more than ever, Connecticut needs a Treasurer who has the background and experience necessary to run the office and maximize its impact. We need a Treasurer who understands finances, understands the social governance impact that office can have on corporate America, and will represent the highest standards of public service. I’ve spent 25 years working in finance on Wall Street and the past ten years working to help hold corporate America to a higher standard on issues that impact Connecticut residents in their everyday lives.”

Bhargava lives in Greenwich with her husband and two children.