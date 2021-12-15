Inmate at MacDougall-Walker dies from complications related to COVID-19

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

(WTNH) – A Connecticut Department of Correction inmate has died from complications relating to COVID-19.

The DOC said the 51-year-old man was transferred from MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Medical Isolation Unit on November 19 to a hospital. The man died from complications relating to COVID-19 on December 13.

It was reported that the man, who is not being identified due to medical privacy laws, had significant underlying health issues.

The inmate entered the correctional system on January 20, 2017, and was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree assault. His maximum release date was December 16, 2026.