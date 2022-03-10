NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut Department of Correction inmate passed away from complications related to COVID-19 Thursday.

The inmate was a 56-year-old man who had been receiving treatment at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Medical Isolation Unit since Feb. 25, according to the DOC. He was transferred to an outside hospital on March 5 where he succumbed to his illness.

The man last entered the Connecticut correctional system on Sept. 9, 2017 and was serving a 24-year sentence for assault in the first degree, the DOC said.

His name is not being released due to medical privacy laws.

“This sad news only strengthens my resolve to continue the agency’s fight to combat the spread of this stubborn virus,” said DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros. “My condolences go out to his family.”