(WTNH) – This holiday season it is important to look out for your eyes. Surprisingly enough, many people find themselves each year taking care of an eye injury from a pine needle, ornament, or even a cork.

To talk about potential dangers for eyes during the holiday season and winter months is Dr. Mary Gina Ratchford, an ophthalmologist at Hartford Hospital.

For more information, head to https://hartfordhospital.org/eyes

