(WTNH) – Many athletes experience a hip injury in their career, and it is not uncommon for hip pain to impact many other people throughout their lives as well.

Dr. Julianne Forlizzi, an orthopedic surgeon with the Connecticut Orthopedic Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center is discussing hip pain and how to fix the problems.

To learn more about this topic, call 1-855-HHC-HERE to sign up for Dr. Forlizzi’s webinar on Dec. 1.