Doctor discusses risky substance abuse and how to cope with addictions services around the holidays

(WTNH) – While the holidays are a source of joy and excitement for many, they can also be a source of distress and uneasiness for others. This year, another time of difficulty for many provides a perfect storm to those grappling with substance abuse.

Dr. Craig Allen, Vice President of Addiction Services for the Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network is talking about risky substance abuse and how to cope with addictions around the holiday celebrations.

Watch the video above for the full interview.