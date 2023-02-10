NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re still in Connecticut right now, chances are you’re not heading out to Arizona for Sunday’s super bowl. But will you be betting on it?

More legal and illegal sports betting is done on the day of the Super Bowl than on any day of the year.

Legal betting is allowed in 33 states, including Connecticut.

According to research by the American Gaming Association, a little more than 50 million American adults are expected to bet $16 billion on super bowl lvii.

The expected number of bettors represents a 61% increase.

The American Gaming Association is expecting wagering to double last year’s projections.

Dr. Marc Potenza, director of the Division on Addictions Research at Yale Medicine on the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling said legalized gambling is still too new to draw a lot of conclusions.

Dr. Potenza said doctors need to understand more about betting, how people might develop problems and how to best intervene.

“Most people who develop gambling problems don’t ever seek formal treatment for their gambling concerns. Often times it’s late in the process after substantial harm has been experienced. So, if we can intervene earlier, understand the behaviors better, who might be at greater risk, and then target thosre interventions into getting those peo[le the help that is needed. I think that is really important,” Dr. Potenza said.

He said the “Storm” we are having with gambling includes the increase of sports gambling coupled with the use of digital technologies.

If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, click here.