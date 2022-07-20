NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Seniors in Norwich headed to the Rose City Senior Center on Wednesday to try and cool off. The heat, along with the humidity and poor air quality, can be dangerous for some people.

Some folks at the cooling center have CPOD and other breathing problems, so being outside can be very unhealthy.

“It’s horrid. Very, very hard to breathe. That’s why I come to the center. It’s easy, it’s air-conditioned,” said Beverly Wood of Norwich.

“Not only is it a heat wave with that humidity, but there’s a high ozone layer, so that’s really inflammatory to our lungs,” said Dr. William Horgan, Hartford HealthCare.

Classes at the senior center are the reason the senior center is pretty busy on a regular basis, but the air conditioning is what people are seeking out.