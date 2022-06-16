(WTNH) – The United States is currently experiencing its largest-ever outbreak of monkeypox, a rare infectious disease similar to smallpox.

So far, there have been 72 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S. No cases have been reported in Connecticut, but 15 cases have been noted in New York, one in Rhode Island, and four in Massachusetts, according to the CDC.

Dr. Sten Vermund, Dean of the Yale School of Public Health, is giving an update on the outbreak.

