HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At Connecticut Children’s Hospital on Monday, some of the patients were treated to something very special.

Being at the hospital on Halloween, kids are not able to go trick-or-treating, so some of the doctors and nurses, and other staff dressed up and visited them. They call it reverse trick-or-treating.

“I have people emailing me in September asking, ‘when do we get to sign up for trick-or-treating.’ There’s only so many spots and it fills up fast,” said Stacy Robillard, Child Life Specialist.

“I think it’s really nice,” said Alexa Daly, a patient. “It really brightens your spirits and really helps to bring a smile to everyone’s faces.”

Many of the patients in the hospital now are battling the respiratory illness, RSV. In fact, last Friday, they had a record 147 patients with RSV.

The hospital is on precaution, so they can’t have outside visitors, but they did put bags on some of the doors so the patients can participate.