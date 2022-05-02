EDITOR’S NOTE: This post contains graphic video that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of abusing a 7-month-old Husky in Wallingford, leaving it with serious injuries. That alleged abuse was caught on camera.

A Wallingford animal shelter is now caring for the Siberian Husky who was named Axle. Based on medical reports, they say the dog was abused for months and there is video evidence that proves it.

Wallingford police release video after man arrested on animal cruelty charge

The dog was seen being thrown aggressively into a car, with his snout taped shut. The man police identified in the video is 27-year-old Franco Bellini-Zabala of Wallingford who is charged with cruelty to animals.

“It was almost by chance we were able to run into the person who had the video. It was taken a few months prior, it helped to move the case along very quickly,” said Mitch Gibbs.

Mitch Gibbs is Wallingford’s Animal Control Officer who is looking after Axle. Neighbors reported to Wallingford police of the dog being in severe pain in early April, so a search warrant was executed to seize the puppy at the suspect’s home.

A veterinary hospital discovered the dog had numerous fractures.

“According to the radiologist’s reports, the way the fractures were in different stages of healing indicated the dog sustained trauma from weeks to months,” Gibbs said.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Gibs thinks Axle will have to have his left hind leg amputated. Although the recovery will take months, Gibbs said the dog is in positive spirits.

“We’re working on his short-term and long-term medical management right now. He’s responding well to anti-inflammatories and pain medications. You’d be surprised to see how well he’s doing, considering,” Gibbs said.

As for the suspect, Bellini-Zabala was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on May 25. Axle will be up for adoption once he’s deemed to be in good health.