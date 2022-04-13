DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Derby Police Department provided an update on the dog who survived a shooting in Derby in early April.

Thunda the German Shepherd lost his leg as a result of the shooting and needed surgery to begin his recovery.

Police officers are happy to report that Thunda is “doing much better” and that he has “even started to walk around.” Veterinarians were even able to take out Thunda’s drains after the surgery.

Thunda smiles while wearing a bandage and a cone. IMAGE CREDIT: VCA Care Club and the Derby Police Department

Thunda looks at the camera while recovering from his wound in his crate.

Thunda smiles while wearing a cone and smiling for the camera. The image was provided by the VCA Care Club and the Derby Police Department

Doctors plan on removing Thunda’s staples later this week.

We are wishing Thunda a speedy recovery and are overjoyed to see him well.

