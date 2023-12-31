NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A domestic incident last night in New Britain has left one woman dead and two with gunshot wounds, said New Britain police.

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m., the New Britain Police Department responded to the first floor of an apartment complex on 80 North St. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say two of those victims were treated at a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

However, the third victim, a 44-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Her identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police revealed the suspect was in a romantic relationship with the deceased woman and the two were living together.

New Britain’s Criminal Investigation Division, Connecticut State Police, and the State’s Attorney Office are working to locate the suspect. “This is not a random act of violence, and there is no known danger to the public,” said Deputy Chief Adam Rembisz with the New Britain Police Department.

Anyone with information about this shooting death is asked to call Captain Matthew Butkiewicz at 860-826-3120.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.