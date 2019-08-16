Domestic violence reports among teens and LGBT rising

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Domestic violence is on the rise among two key demographics, the LGBT community and teenagers.

Late Friday, News 8’s Mario Boone sat down with a survivor of teen domestic abuse.

“I was 18-years-old,” said the man, who’s now 21-years-old.

He recounted the mental and emotional abuse inflicted by a former girlfriend. “Oh, it was terrible,” he said. “It lasted up until I was 19.” He also told us the abuse slowly ruined his friendships and destroyed his self-esteem.

Domestic violence isn’t just physical, according to Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury. For teens, it sometimes involves controlling the victim through technology like Facebook and Twitter. For LGBT, it includes threats of outing the victim.

Expert Margaret Rosa says during a recent two-year period, abuse among teens jumped from 135 cases to 175. Yet, rosa cautions higher numbers doesn’t always mean more incidents.

“It’s definitely more reported as awareness gets out there and also access,”Rosa said.

Fresh out of technical college, the proud survivor we talked to is setting his sights on becoming a school teacher.

“Definitely stronger me, definitely have my self-confidence, everything is back, self-esteem is back.”

