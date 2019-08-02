Domestic violence services for survivors being made easier to access

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence is launching a new initiative that will combine the many ways survivors access services.

“Safe Connect” will allow survivors to call, text, chat, or e-mail certified domestic violence advocates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Survivors will have access to extensive information, safety planning. counseling and case management and referrals to other available services.

The CCADV says incorporating new modes of communication will make services more accessible especially for under-served and under-represented communities.

Safe Connect is being launched in November.

There have been over 33,625 domestic violence hotline crisis calls in 2018. Learn more about the statistics in Connecticut here.

If you, or a loved one is need of assistance, you are not alone. There are resources. Reach out to Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence at: 1-888-774-2900.

Not wanting to or unable to call the hotline? Additional resources can be found here.

If you are in an emergency situation, please call 9-1-1. There is also an option to text 9-1-1 if you can not speak.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.