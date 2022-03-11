HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Hartford is launching a new program aimed at getting kids outside this summer. “DominGO” is an open streets program that will temporarily turn some of the Capital City’s normally bustling streets into safe public spaces where people can gather without any cars.

The streets will temporarily close for four Sundays this summer from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. After two years of COVID, Mayor Luke Bronin says it’s important to bring the community together in new and exciting ways.

“A more connected community is a healthy community. A more active community is a healthier community. A more walkable community is a healthier community, and so this DominGO open streets initiative fits squarely in this mission of creating healthier communities right here in Hartford,” Bronin said.

DominGO will impact a number of city streets including Farmington Avenue and parts of North Main Street. A full schedule will be listed here.